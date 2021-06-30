HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Hackensack man is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says 31-year-old Garry Rucker Jr. was arrested Friday.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Rucker was working as a weekend supervisor at a treatment center for children in Hackensack the weekend of June 19. Rucker allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13, then left the facility and never returned.
Rucker is facing multiple charges, including aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.