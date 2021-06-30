NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mail carrier was attacked by two men on dirt bikes while on the job in Brooklyn.
The beating happened around 6 p.m. Monday near McGuinness Boulevard and Nassau Avenue in Greenpoint.
Surveillance video shows one suspect punch the 57-year-old postal worker multiple times before the other suspect joins in.
Several other men can be seen coming over to break things up.
The victim was taken to the hospital with broken facial bones.
Police said the suspects rode off heading south on McGuinness Boulevard. Anyone with information about their whereabout is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.