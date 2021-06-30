NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The woman accused of attacking a Black teenager who she falsely claimed stole her cell phone at a SoHo hotel was arraigned Wednesday on felony hate crimes charges.
Miya Ponsetto, 22, pleaded not guilty to charges, including second-degree unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, along with child endangerment and aggravated harassment.READ MORE: Family Of Black Teen Falsely Accused Of Taking Cellphone Files Lawsuit Against Miya Ponsetto, Arlo Hotel
Video of the December incident at the Arlo Hotel shows Ponsetto berating and trying to tackle Keyon Harrold Jr., the son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold.READ MORE: SoHo Hotel Confrontation: Parents Of Black Teen Wrongly Accused Of Stealing Phone Call For Boycott Of Arlo Hotel
“The assistant district attorney showed that there were several people that came through the lobby. Only two Blacks and an Asian were stopped. Whites were passed by. She never accused them,” Rev. Al Sharpton said.MORE NEWS: SoHo Hotel Confrontation: Parents Of Keyon Harrold Jr. Speak Out Against Racism After Woman In Viral Video Charged; ‘Racial Profiling… It’s Real’
Ponsetto’s phone was later found in an Uber vehicle.