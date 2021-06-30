MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey community rallied for justice in the shooting death of a teenager.
Dozens of friends and classmates joined the family of Moussa Fofana at a rally in Maplewood on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old student was killed on June 6 as he walked on the grounds of Underhill Sports Complex.
The 18-year-old student was killed on June 6 as he walked on the grounds of Underhill Sports Complex.
“This beautiful boy has passed on, and we have not had justice since. We want justice for this beautiful boy,” Moussa’s mother, Hawa Fofana, said.
"It makes no sense because he was such a beautiful person and this should have never happened," said Zebrai Nakyah Carlisle, a friend of Moussa's.
A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.