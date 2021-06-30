Temperature-wise, it’s more of the same today: very hot and humid with feels like temps of around 100 degrees… 105-110 degrees S&W. That said, heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will remain in effect until 8 PM. Also, a few strong t’storms N&W are expected late in the afternoon/evening, some of which could produce strong, damaging winds.
Showers/t’storms will push through tonight with the focus of the activity during the evening. It will be warm and humid with temps falling into the 70s and 60s.
Showers/t’storms are likely tomorrow with the potential for heavy rain and even localized flooding. And while it will still be warm and humid, highs will only be in the 80s, so this will likely mark the end of our heat wave.
Showers will linger into Friday with highs only in the 70s