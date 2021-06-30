NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newark are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Holiday Court.
Investigators say the little girl was hit once in the foot and once in the leg.
They believe her older sister got into a fight with another teen who then came back and fired shots into the home.
The 9-year-old is expected to be OK.
A suspect has been detained for questioning, and investigators are looking for a possible second suspect.
