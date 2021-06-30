NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were calls Wednesday to dump the city’s new ranked choice voting system after the problem-plagued Board of Elections inexplicably made a huge mistake tabulating the results in the Democratic mayoral primary.

The reaction was swift to the latest bone head move by the BOE — improperly counting 135,000 test ballots along with the actual ballots when they tabulated the vote.

“What’s happening now is really undermining the confidence and the integrity in our system and our democracy,” said Queens Councilman I. Daneek Miller said.

Miller said voters should have the right to decide whether ranked choice voting and the BOE’s ability to cope with the complex system is really right for New York City.

“You want them to have an opportunity to dump ranked choice voting?” CBS2’s Marcia Kramer asked.

“Yes, we want to do it now while it’s fresh in peoples’ minds and not in 2022 and other times … we have short memories,” Miller said.

This after the BOE was forced to apologize and recalculate its first round of ranked choice votes just hours after releasing them. The BOE called it a “discrepancy” after posting figures that gave Eric Adams 51.1% and Kathryn Garcia 48.9%.

Adams’ 9-point election night lead shrunk to almost nothing.

The Brooklyn borough president quickly disputed the numbers, forcing the BOE to remove the figures from its website.

Adams called the mistake “unfortunate.”

“It is critical that New Yorkers are confident in their electoral system, especially as we rank votes in a citywide election for the first time,” he added.

Added Garcia, “I wish I was more surprised that the Board of Elections was struggling to get this right, but to be quite honest, after what we have seen over the last year or so, I’m not.”

This is just the latest in a series of mistakes and missteps by the problem-plagued agency. During the 2020 presidential contest the BOE disqualified 80,000 ballots because officials were not prepared to handle the deluge of mail-in votes cast during the pandemic.

Voters in the 2018 midterm elections had to wait hours to cast ballots because high humidity jammed the scanners.

The irony is that just Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio, a long-time critic of the BOE, praised the way the Board handled this election.

On Wednesday, he was eating his words.