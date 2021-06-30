NYC Mayoral RaceBoard Of Elections Says Test Ballots Were Mistakenly Counted With Actual Ballots As Part Of Ranked Choice Voting
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A special ceremony was held Wednesday morning to welcome the Statue of Liberty’s so-called “little sister” to New York.

The statue is approximately 9 feet tall and 1,000 pounds.

It arrived on a container ship from France and will dock in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Gov. Phi Murphy is expected to hold a ceremony with the French ambassador to welcome the statue to the U.S.

Ultimately, it will be placed on display at the French embassy in Washington, D.C.

