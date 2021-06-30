NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for an eyebrow-raising suspect in Queens.
The man allegedly stole a teenager's cellphone earlier this month on the subway.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on June 19 on board a 7 train at the 69th Street station.
Police said the suspect snatched the 17-year-old victim’s phone from her hands and then ran away.
Investigators released a photo of the man they're searching for, showing what appear to be large tattoos above his eyebrows.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.