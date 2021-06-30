WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A storm Wednesday night caused plenty of damage in Dutchess County.
In Wappingers Falls, a tree came crashing down on a house on Spring Street, and a shed blew out of a yard and into the road near Mill and High Streets.
One resident said it was like nothing he's seen before.
"I looked out the window, and it was white. The rain was coming down. I looked out the window, the tree was falling on a car," he said. "I think we were in the eye of something, some storm for sure. I didn't see a tornado necessarily, but I've never seen rain like that. Never seen rain like that."
Utility crews had their hands full as well, dealing with downed power lines.