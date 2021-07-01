NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two people accused of stealing a woman’s necklace in Queens.
According to police, two individuals in a red Ford Explorer with a temporary New Jersey license plate drove up to a 55-year-old woman and told her they had a gift for her.
When the woman approached the vehicle, a female passenger in the back seat reached out the window and placed a necklace around the woman's neck. At the same time, the passenger allegedly removed a necklace that the woman was already wearing.
Police say the woman’s 32-year-old son saw what happened and confronted the people in the vehicle, but when he tried to get his mother’s necklace back, they then drove off.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.