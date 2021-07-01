DevelopingTrump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Expected To Face Tax-Related Charges In Manhattan DA Investigation
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:East Elmhurst, Local TV, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Queens.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday near Astoria Boulevard and 98th Street in East Elmhurst.

READ MORE: Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Surrenders To Manhattan Court Ahead Of Expected Charges

Police said the 21-year-old victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a silver SUV that ran a red light.

READ MORE: Police: Suspect Points Gun At 14-Year-Old Passenger, Steals Car In Brooklyn

He was rushed to the hospital with head trauma.

The search continues for the SUV, which fled the scene.

MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Woman Tackled, Sexually Assaulted On Brooklyn Sidewalk, Police Say

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

CBSNewYork Team