NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA offered a first look at its newest subway fleet Thursday.
The R211 subway cars debuted before hitting the rails for testing.
The new fleet is part of a $6.1 billion investment included in the agency’s current capital plan.
Among the improvements are signal-based technology, new display screens and wider doors.
“The new cars have 58-inch doors, which are about eight inches larger, the span, which is about eight inches larger than our current fleet, and that’s scheduled to reduce some of the delays, that will speed up the time getting on and off the trains,” said Demetrius Crichlow, with New York City Transit.
The MTA says testing will begin in the coming weeks.
Passenger service is expected to launch on lettered lines beginning summer 2022.