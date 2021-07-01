NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new poll finds only one-third of New Yorkers want Gov. Andrew Cuomo to run for re-election.

According to the poll conducted by Siena College:

33% of voters say the governor should continue to serve and run for re-election.

39% say he should just serve out his term and not seek re-election.

23% of those surveyed say the governor should resign immediately.

In addition, 35% say they are prepared to re-elect Cuomo if he runs, while 56% would prefer “someone else,” the poll found.

Voters surveyed approve of Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, 51-32, with especially high marks for managing vaccines, keeping residents informed, and reopening the state.

However, voters overwhelmingly disapprove of the way he addressed questions about his handling of nursing homes, 60-22.

Also, voters say by a 42-32 count that investigations into allegations of sexual harassment against the governor will find evidence of harassment.

In a statement, Richard Azzopardi, the governor’s spokesperson, said, “Today’s Siena poll is surprisingly positive because New Yorkers have only heard one side of the story and haven’t yet heard the truth. When they hear the true story and the political games people are playing, it will be much different.

“Also, it’s remarkable that only 13% of Democrats said the governor should resign, even though virtually all Democratic politicians‎ called for it. Clearly, Democrats believe the governor more than the politicians,” he added.