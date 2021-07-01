DevelopingTrump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Expected To Face Tax-Related Charges In Manhattan DA Investigation
Showers/t’storms will develop this afternoon with the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding… flash flood watches issued S&W of the city. And while it will still be warm and humid, highs will only be in the 80s, which brings our heat wave to an end.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers/t’storms will continue to push through tonight with flooding still a possibility. Temps will fall into the 60s around the area.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers will linger into tomorrow, though they don’t look as intense or as widespread. Expect highs only in the mid 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday will be even cooler with a lingering chance of showers. Highs will only be around 70 degrees.

The Fourth of July looks okay at this point: partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 70s.

