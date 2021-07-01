Showers/t’storms will develop this afternoon with the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding… flash flood watches issued S&W of the city. And while it will still be warm and humid, highs will only be in the 80s, which brings our heat wave to an end.
Showers/t’storms will continue to push through tonight with flooding still a possibility. Temps will fall into the 60s around the area.READ MORE: Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Surrenders To Manhattan Court Ahead Of Expected Charges
Showers will linger into tomorrow, though they don’t look as intense or as widespread. Expect highs only in the mid 70s.READ MORE: Police: Suspect Points Gun At 14-Year-Old Passenger, Steals Car In Brooklyn
Saturday will be even cooler with a lingering chance of showers. Highs will only be around 70 degrees.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Woman Tackled, Sexually Assaulted On Brooklyn Sidewalk, Police Say
The Fourth of July looks okay at this point: partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 70s.