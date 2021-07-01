NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We now know the headliners for New York City’s “homecoming concert” this August in Central Park.
Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson and Bruce Springsteen have all signed on for the show, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.
“It is going to be a great moment for the city, marking our rebirth, marking our comeback. And it’s going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history,” de Blasio said. “This is something you don’t want to miss, this is something for the ages.”
The mayor called Simon a “proud son of Queens,” citing his previous Central Park concerts in 1981 and 1991.
He said Hudson “captures the grit and determination that we’re all feeling as we fight through this crisis.”
Last but not least, The Boss.
"He is beloved in New York City in an extraordinary way, even though he happens to come from New Jersey. No one's perfect," de Blasio joked.
The concert is set for some time in August. The mayor said more details and the full lineup will be announced soon.