NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance video of the suspect in two anti-Muslim attacks in Queens.

Both incidents happened on June 20 in South Ozone Park.

Police say around 9:15 p.m., a man made anti-Muslim statements while following a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman near Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard.

The man allegedly punched the 31-year-old in the back, then tugged on the woman’s hijab and punched her in the arm.

About an hour later, the same man allegedly made anti-Muslim statements while following a 64-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman near Inwood Avenue and Liberty Avenue.

Police say the man punched the 64-year-old in the face multiple times before running away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a fractured nose and small cuts to his head and face.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.