NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down the suspect behind a sexual assault caught on video Monday in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows the man tackle a 35-year-old woman from behind, knocking her to the ground.READ MORE: Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Surrenders To Manhattan Court Ahead Of Expected Charges
Police said he reached inside her shorts and grabbed her buttocks.
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near the corner of Morgan Avenue and Stagg Street in East Williamsburg.READ MORE: Police: Suspect Points Gun At 14-Year-Old Passenger, Steals Car In Brooklyn
Surveillance cameras captured a clear image of the suspect, who was last seen running east on Stagg Street.
Police said the victim was not physically hurt and refused medical attention.MORE NEWS: Police: Suspects Seen On Video Trying To Steal Car From Women In Hell's Kitchen
Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.