NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Last year, the pandemic put 4th of July celebrations and summer travel on hold.

Now, with much of the world reopened, people are ready to enjoy the holiday, and many are hitting the road. Traffic is likely to build as millions try to enjoy an escape.

“Probably go to the beach. Probably hit up a couple barbecues,” Upper West Side resident Cookie Valentino told CBS2.

“I’m looking forward to the fireworks,” Bronx resident Mike Sap said.

While he looks to the sky for fireworks, plenty of planes will also be up there.

AAA predicts 3.5 million people will fly during the holiday weekend — a 164% increase over last year. That will put added stress on TSA security lines that are already short on workers.

“The airlines, airports and the TSA I think were all surprised by how quickly travel has rebounded,” said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst with Atmosphere Research Group.

While airports are expecting passenger numbers to reach levels not seen since the pandemic started, the vast majority of Americans will reach their destinations by car. More than 43 million people are planning to hit the road — a July 4th holiday record.

But drivers may have sticker shock at the pump. The national average for gas is up 90 cents per gallon compared to July 4th last year.

“What a difference a year makes, right?” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said. “Gas prices are at their most expensive since 2014, so the most expensive prices in seven years.”

The NYPD also sent a message to those thinking about driving under the influence this weekend: Don’t. You will get caught and face penalties.

Friday through Monday night, the NYPD’s highway and patrol units are beefing up enforcement, and driver checkpoints will be in place at some of the city’s most dangerous corridors.

“We are focusing on deploying our officers in those areas where we’ve seen fatalities, where we’ve seen people speeding and also leaving the scene,” said NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster.

Many municipalities in New Jersey are also sending the same message: Have fun but be careful and stay safe.