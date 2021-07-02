NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was seen on video shoving a 76-year-old woman to the ground earlier this month in Brooklyn.
Police are searching for the suspect behind the unprovoked attack. It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. on June 10 near the corner of Neptune Avenue and Brighton 4th Street in Brighton Beach.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walking a dog when he turns a corner and comes across the woman. He suddenly knocks her down and keeps walking.
Police said the victim suffered a serious injury.
Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.