NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Alvin Bragg is getting closer to becoming Manhattan’s first Black district attorney after his closest opponent conceded in the Democratic primary.
Bragg won nearly 34 percent of the vote in the primary on June 22.
Former federal prosecutor Tali Farhadian Weinstein said after several days of absentee votes being counted, there weren't enough votes to overcome Bragg's lead.
Officials results from primary day are not expected until at least July 12.
Bragg will face Republican Thomas Kenniff in the November general election.