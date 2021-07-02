NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a scare at a Queens construction site Friday when a crane toppled over.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. on 36th Avenue in Astoria.
The FDNY said a boom truck was preparing to set up a column at the back of a building when it tipped over.
That left the truck leaning on the sidewalk shed and against the building.
“Fortunately, the crane operator was out of the truck,” FDNY Capt. Carmine Calderaro said. “We got a report that there was only two workers inside the building under construction. They were also removed. We’re pretty confident we did our due diligence to make sure nobody was in the building right now.”
The top of the crane hit a commercial building behind the construction site, causing minor damage to the roof.
The Department of Buildings is looking into what caused it.