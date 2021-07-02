NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plans to build a monument to essential workers.
State officials say they will find a new location in Battery Park City.READ MORE: Battery Park City Residents Upset They Weren’t Consulted On Plan To Put Up Essential Workers Monument In Area Park
The original plan called for an eternal flame and 19 red maple trees at Rockefeller Park.
Residents objected to the use of green space for the Circle of Heroes monument and complained about a lack of input from the community.MORE NEWS: Gov. Cuomo: NYC Monument Honoring Essential Workers Will Be Ready By Labor Day
The governor’s office says they are committed to building a monument to honor workers.