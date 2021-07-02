NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man on a bicycle has been groping women across the city.

The suspect allegedly struck twice in March and then again in May.

Police released a photo of the man they’re searching for early Friday morning.

He’s accused of smacking a 28-year-old woman’s buttocks on March 10 near 121st Street and 18th Avenue in College Point, Queens.

When the woman chased after him, police said he got off the bike and exposed himself.

The next day, he allegedly smacked an 18-year-old woman’s backside around Peppenhusen Avenue and 119 Street near Hermon MacNeil Park.

In the latest incident on May 13, police said he grabbed a 19-year-old woman’s breast near 18th Avenue and 122nd Street in Harlem.

The victims were not physically hurt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.