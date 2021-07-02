CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, MLB, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Subway Series

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers will have to wait a little longer to watch the Mets and the Yankees face off in person.

The first game of the Subway Series was scheduled for Friday night, but it was postponed due to inclement weather.

READ MORE: Olympic Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Suspended After Testing Positive For Marijuana

The Mets and the Yankees will now have a doubleheader on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Fans holding paid tickets for Friday’s game can use them for the 2:05 p.m. game on Sunday or exchange them for tickets to similar 2021 regular season game.

MORE NEWS: Stream The Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tickets for Friday’s game will not be accepted for Game 2 of Sunday’s doubleheader.

CBSNewYork Team