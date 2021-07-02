NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers will have to wait a little longer to watch the Mets and the Yankees face off in person.
The first game of the Subway Series was scheduled for Friday night, but it was postponed due to inclement weather.READ MORE: Olympic Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Suspended After Testing Positive For Marijuana
The Mets and the Yankees will now have a doubleheader on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Tonight’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Sunday, July 4 at 2:05pm.
For more info on tix, visit https://t.co/2gtOlcmN6f pic.twitter.com/n6uxy1VRgYREAD MORE: Subway Series Returns With Yankee Stadium Open To Full Capacity, But Area Business Owners Say They're Still Struggling
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 3, 2021
Fans holding paid tickets for Friday’s game can use them for the 2:05 p.m. game on Sunday or exchange them for tickets to similar 2021 regular season game.MORE NEWS: Stream The Rocket Mortgage Classic
Tickets for Friday’s game will not be accepted for Game 2 of Sunday’s doubleheader.