NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re going to the beach this summer, the MTA wants you to take the train.
All state beaches reopen to 100% capacity by July 4, and at Jones Beach on Long Island, there will be fireworks to enjoy.
To make it easier, the MTA is offering discounted beach packages to encourage people to take the train.
"Any day at Jones Beach is a fantastic day. It's one of the best New York state parks on Long Island. We're proud that we're helping to rebuild New York's economy and provide our customers the opportunity to have some fun in the sun while we're at it," LIRR President Phil Eng said.
The MTA says there’s been a recent increase in ridership throughout the system.