NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The world’s top eaters weigh-in Friday ahead of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest this weekend.
Reigning men’s champion Joey Chestnut will join the other contestants at Hudson Yards as he prepares to compete for a record 14th title.
Meanwhile, reigning female champ Miki Sudo is sitting out this year because she’s pregnant.
Sunday’s contest will be held at Maimonides Park, with the women starting at 11:30 a.m. and the men at noon.