Showers/iso’d t’storms will develop again late this morning into the afternoon. And while they don’t look quite as intense or as widespread as they were yesterday, any slow moving downpours could lead to some localized flooding. Expect highs only in the mid to upper 70s.
Showers linger into tonight with localized flooding possible, but mainly only in the evening. It will be even cooler with temps falling into the 60s with some 50s N&W.
Tomorrow will be even cooler with showers likely developing around the area again. Highs will only be around 70 degrees… normal for early May.
The Fourth of July looks okay at this point: partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 70s.