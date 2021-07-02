By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! After wild weather for some yesterday evening, we’re waking up to a bit quieter, but still damp day. It won’t be raining the entire time today, but scattered showers are possible at any time, so grab the umbrella out the door.READ MORE: Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg Plead Not Guilty To Tax Fraud Charges In Manhattan DA Investigation
Temps are cooler today, only reaching the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The shower risk continues at night into Saturday thanks to a slow moving front. Saturday looks like the coolest day with temps possibly struggling to get into the low 70s.NYPD Harbor Unit Prepared To Keep New Yorkers Safe On The East River This Fourth Of July
Good news is we’ll get a bit drier each day… Saturday is still unsettled with lots of clouds around and scattered showers/t-storms. By Sunday, things are looking much brighter. Still, a spotty shower cannot be ruled out. Temps for the Fourth of July will top out around 80.COVID-19 Delta Variant Spreading In NYC; City Officials Urge Residents To Get Vaccinated: 'We Need To Take This Seriously'
Check back in for any updates!