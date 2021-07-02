NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for the person who stole a 75-year-old man’s electric wheelchair outside a pharmacy in Washington Heights.

James Jett saved up for more than a year to buy his wheelchair to help him get around after arthritis made walking too painful, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Friday.

Just three weeks after the $1,900 purchase, the wheelchair was stolen.

“I had to sit down because I was so shocked. I didn’t think something like that would happen,” Jett said.

Jett parked his wheelchair outside Asbell Pharmacy on Saint Nicholas Avenue on June 19. In the few minutes he was inside getting prescriptions, a suspect rode off on the motorized chair.

The pharmacy’s surveillance video shows the thief took off down West 190th Street. Police also released photos of the suspect.

“Since I lost the chair, my blood pressure is up. It’s very high,” Jett told Fan.

Jett is unable to buy a replacement wheelchair. He’s facing financial pressure to pay off the remaining sum he owes for the one that was stolen.

“I haven’t fully paid for it. I paid only $1,000 for it. The chair is 2,000, so I owe almost $800 for the chair,” Jett said.

Jett said he struggles to get around his neighborhood without the wheelchair. For now, he’s constrained to a two-block radius around his apartment.

“I can walk through the hallway to get the mail and maybe to the corner to get groceries. But I can’t do much more than that,” he said.

Jett said he just wants the wheelchair back, no questions asked, so he can regain mobility.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.