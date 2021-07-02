NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fourth of July weekend is here, and that means it’s time to look to the skies for fireworks.
Last year’s celebrations were scaled down because of the pandemic, but many are slated to return this year.
Here are some of the events around our area:
FRIDAY
- 7:30 p.m. Ceremony honoring killed in action military heroes, followed by fireworks in Woodbridge Township, N.J.
SUNDAY
- 12-10 p.m. Daytime festivities and night market, followed by 9:30 p.m. fireworks in Jersey City, N.J.
- 1-9 p.m. Food truck festival and fireworks in West Orange, N.J.
- 9 p.m. at Pierson Park in Tarrytown, N.Y.
- 9:25 p.m. Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular over the East River
- 9:30 p.m. at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island
- 10 p.m. in Coney Island, Brooklyn (Note: These will continue every Friday this summer)
New York City viewing areas:
- There are three FDR Drive elevated viewing areas with entry points at East 23rd, East 34th and East 42nd streets
- ADA entry is at East 34th Street
- Click here for more on where to watch
New York City street closures:
MANHATTAN
- FDR Drive between Battery Park Underpass and East 63rd Street
- South Street between Whitehall Street and Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place
- FDR Drive Service Roads between Cherry Street and 63rd Street
- Water Street between Whitehall Street and Fulton Street
- Pearl Street between Fulton Street and Robert F Wagner Sr Place
- Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street
- Broad Street between Water Street and South Street
- Old Slip between Water Street and South Street
- Robert F Wagner Sr Place between Pearl Street and South Street
- Cherry Street between Jackson Street and FDR Drive
- Delancey Street between Lewis Street and FDR Drive
- East Houston Street between Baruch Place and FDR Drive
- Avenue C between 13th Street and Avenue C Entrance Ramp to FDR
- Avenue C Entrance Ramps
- East 6th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive
- East 10th Street between Avenue D and FDR Drive
- 14th Street between Avenue C and Avenue B
- Avenue C between East 16th Street and East 20th Street
- East 20th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C
- East 23rd Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C
- East 26th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 30th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- 30th Street Entrance Ramps
- East 33rd Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- East 34th Street between 2nd Avenue and FDR Drive
- 34th Street Entrance Ramps
- East 37th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 38th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 41st Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 42nd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- 42nd Street Entrance Ramps
- East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
- East 53rd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive
BROOKLYN
- Area bounded by Atlantic Avenue on the South Old Fulton Street on the North
- Hicks Street on the East; East River on the West (All Inclusive)
- Old Fulton Street between Hicks Street and Prospect Street
- Cadman Plaza West between Prospect Street and Tillary Street
- Front Street between Old Fulton Street and Jay Street
- Water Street between Old Fulton Street and Jay Street
QUEENS
- Area bounded by 44th Drive on the North Borden Avenue on the South Vernon
- Boulevard on the East; East River on the West (All Inclusive)
- Center Boulevard between Borden Avenue and 54th Avenue
- 2nd Street between Borden Avenue and Newtown Creek /Dead End
- Vernon Boulevard between 54th Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End
- 54th Avenue between Center Boulevard and Vernon Boulevard