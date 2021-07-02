NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape a terrifying attack Wednesday in the Bronx.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on a path near City Island and Shore roads.
Police said a man came up behind the 31-year-old woman, covered her nose and mouth and dragged her into a wooded area. The suspect allegedly pinned her down and started twisting her neck.
The woman was able to scream, and a passing cyclist stopped to help. She was treated for scrapes and bruises to her arms, legs and back.
Police released a sketch of her attacker Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.