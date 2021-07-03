NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is recovering after he was slashed on the subway in the Bronx on Saturday.
It happened around 11 a.m. on a 2 train near the 149th Street station.
Investigators say the suspect cut a 31-year-old man on the neck. Sources tell CBS2 the attack was unprovoked.
We're told the victim was taken to a local hospital and needed 16 stitches.
