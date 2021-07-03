NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify an individual who was caught on camera stealing a man’s wallet in Brooklyn last month.
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on June 24.
Police say a 63-year-old man was crossing Kings Highway at East 17th Street when someone came up behind him and allegedly took his wallet out of his back pocket.
Video shows the man turn around and struggle with the suspect. Both then fall to the ground before the suspect runs off.
The victim was not seriously injured.
Police say the suspect is described as a light-skinned female, believed to be 15-18 years old.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.