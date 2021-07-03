By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Can you believe it was near 100 degrees three days ago? What a change! We’re starting off the holiday weekend cloudy, cool and damp.

It won’t be raining the entire time, but expect on/off showers throughout the day. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out as well. With a northeast flow, temps won’t climb out of the 60s today.

Keep the umbrella handy tonight as well… some lingering showers are possible, although things will gradually quiet down overnight.

It’s cool for early July as temps again drop to around 60 in the city and 50s for the suburbs. When it’s not raining, it’ll actually be a comfortable evening!

For the Fourth of July itself, things do improve. We’ll see more breaks of sunshine tomorrow and temps rebound into the mid to upper 70s.

There’s about a 30% risk of some pop-up showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

Except for a passing shower early on, any fireworks displays should be perfectly fine Sunday night.

Monday’s looking like the best day, so if you have off, you’re in luck! Partly to mostly sunny skies to finish out the holiday weekend with temps back into the low and mid 80s.

The heat and humidity return next week. Have a great day!