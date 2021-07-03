CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Normal operations have resumed at John F. Kennedy International Airport following a water leak that caused some arriving flights to be delayed Saturday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a water leak was reported in the ceiling of the air traffic control tower Saturday evening, forcing controllers to operate from a secondary control tower.

The FAA slowed departures and arrivals while repairs were completed.

According to the FAA, controllers were able to return to the original tower and resume normal operations just after 7 p.m.

In a tweet, the airport said residual delays are possible.

