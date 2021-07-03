LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Rain or shine, police will be out on Long Beach this weekend.

Officers are increasing patrols after a large gathering of college and high school students last week ended with shots being fired.

As CBS2’s Cory James reports, the parties are called “sunset parties.”

Police believe they’re advertised and promoted on social media, but the police commissioner is taking a firm stance, warning anyone who plans to come out for these events about a large police presence to stop the gatherings.

Video of one of the recent parties that took place shows hundreds of people on the beach.

Authorities say that is what they are trying to put an end to this Fourth of July weekend.

They say the parties are not only illegal because of a lack of permits and insurance, they also pose a number of public safety concerns.

“We’re all about having peaceful and organized gatherings on our beaches. We welcome people who want to do those type of things, but we’re not going to have random fireworks into the air. We’re not going to have people just disregarding our rules and regs. The most unfortunate thing that happened last week was that there was a shooting,” Long Beach Police Commissioner Ron Walsh said.

According to police, a man was shot in the leg in that incident. They say he was taken to the hospital, had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Long Beach Police also say multiple people who have attended these illegal events have also been arrested.

Authorities say members from several agencies — including Long Beach Police, Nassau County officers and state troopers — will be out in full force Saturday night.

The police commissioner says they are doing everything possible to stop this weekend’s parties along with any future parties down the line.