NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people, including a teenage girl, have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Newark that left a child injured.
Police have arrested 22-year-old Nazir Cruz and a 15-year-old girl, who was not identified.
They both face several charges, including five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
The shooting happened Wednesday at the Wynona Lipman Gardens apartment complex.
According to Newark Public Safety, the 15-year-old girl got into an argument and a physical fight with a 16-year-old girl. The 15-year-old and Cruz then allegedly went into the other girl's home, and Cruz pulled out a handgun and fired at several people who were inside.
Police say a 9-year-old girl was shot in the leg and foot. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.