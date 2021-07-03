By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning! Despite today's forecast, the entire holiday weekend is not a loss…
It's cloudy and cool today as a front and low pressure hangs on nearby. With winds off the water, temps won't climb out of the 60s today for many spots. The city will top out close to 70. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially into the afternoon. It won't be raining the entire time, but today is definitely the "wettest" of the next few.
For the Fourth itself, things improve and we’ll see brighter skies. Still though, the rain risk is not zero. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with about a 20% chance of a shower. Temps are warmer, into the 70s. Any fireworks Sunday night should be OK… just a passing shower here or there.
Monday is the best looking day, so if you have off, things are looking good. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with temps getting back into the mid 80s.
Stay safe and have a great holiday weekend!