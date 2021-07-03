CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Caught on camera, Local TV, New Jersey, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a dye pack going off while a bank robbery suspect in Newark flees the scene.

Police say the man handed a teller a note demanding cash Saturday morning at the Capitol One Bank on Springfield Avenue.

READ MORE: Long Beach Police Increasing Patrols After Large Gathering Ended With Shooting

Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Newark on July 3, 2021. (Credit: Newark Public Safety)

The teller put cash into the man’s backpack, but also threw in a red dye pack.

READ MORE: Man Slashed On 2 Train In The Bronx, Police Searching For Suspect

As the man left the property and crossed the street, the dye pack exploded, covering him and the cash in red.

MORE NEWS: Father Missing After Falling Overboard In Northport Bay

So far, no arrests have been made, but police are hoping to catch him soon, red-handed.

CBSNewYork Team