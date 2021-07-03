NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a dye pack going off while a bank robbery suspect in Newark flees the scene.
Police say the man handed a teller a note demanding cash Saturday morning at the Capitol One Bank on Springfield Avenue.READ MORE: Long Beach Police Increasing Patrols After Large Gathering Ended With Shooting
The teller put cash into the man’s backpack, but also threw in a red dye pack.READ MORE: Man Slashed On 2 Train In The Bronx, Police Searching For Suspect
As the man left the property and crossed the street, the dye pack exploded, covering him and the cash in red.MORE NEWS: Father Missing After Falling Overboard In Northport Bay
So far, no arrests have been made, but police are hoping to catch him soon, red-handed.