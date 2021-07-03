NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There will be fewer illegal fireworks on the streets this holiday weekend.
Police say they've confiscated $54,000 worth of illegal fireworks.
It’s all part of several operations that have been going on since June.
One operation focused on individuals believed to be trafficking large amounts of illegal fireworks in the city.
In another operation, NYPD officers arrested a man who was allegedly selling illegal fireworks on Craigslist.
The NYPD says on five separate occasions, community-based leads resulted in fireworks-related arrests and seizures.
Police say they have arrested some 22 people caught trying to get the fireworks on the streets and confiscated several weapons as well.