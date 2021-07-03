NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for three people suspected of stealing nearly a million dollars worth of jewelry.

Police are trying to identify two men and a woman in connection to the alleged theft on June 19.

According to police, a 60-year-old woman who had merchandise on display at the Metropolitan Pavilion was loading her car after the event.

A man allegedly took a duffle bag of jewelry worth approximately $900,000 from her backseat.

He left with another man and a woman in a gold and silver 2011 Subaru Forester.

The other two had been watching the victim during the event, police said.

The woman police are looking for is believed to be 50 to 60 years old. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with the word “Calvin” across the chest and a black skirt. She was walking a white dog, police said.

One of the men police are looking for is believed to be 50 to 60 years old and was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, blue shorts and a red hat.

The other man is approximately 30 to 45 years old and was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, white pants with vertical blue stripes down the sides and gray sneakers. He was also walking a dog, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.