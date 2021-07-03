NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man suspected of stealing cash and a debit card from people using ATMs in the Bronx.
The most recent incident happened at a Chase Bank on Broadway near West 231st Street around 3:15 p.m. on July 1, police said.
The suspect allegedly grabbed $400 cash from the hands of a 60-year-old woman at the ATM. He fled the scene and the woman was not hurt, police said.
Police said the suspect committed a similar crime at Bank of America on Broadway near 225th Street around 11 a.m. on June 28.
This time he approached a 62-year-old man at the ATM and took his debit card, according to police. The man told police the suspect may have been armed with a knife.
Police also believe the suspect robbed a man selling fruit on Broadway near West 225th Street back on May 3. He allegedly struck the 38-year-old in back of the head and took $500 from his pocket.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.