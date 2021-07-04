By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Fourth of July! After yesterday’s cool and damp start to the holiday weekend, things are much improved for today…

We’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temps topping out in the mid and upper 70s. That’s still running five to 10 degrees below average, but we’ll take it after being stuck in the 60s!

As our stubborn front pulls away and we get some afternoon instability, we have to leave in about a 20 to 30 percent risk of a passing shower in spots. Nothing to cancel outdoor plans over as most of the day will be dry and pleasant!

It’s looking good for any fireworks displays across the region tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies with just the slightest chance of a few drops.

Temps in the city will be right around 70 degrees. We’ll bottom out in the mid 60s overnight; 50s in the northwest suburbs.

Monday is looking great if you have an extended weekend! Mostly sunny skies and we’ll warm back up into the 80s.

The humidity stays in check, but that changes heading into Tuesday. Then it’s back to the 90s, feeling more like 95 to 100 degrees during peak heating.

Unlike last week, we’re not expecting a heat wave as we cool back down by Thursday.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday!