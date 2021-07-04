By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Happy Fourth of July, everyone! After a cool and cloudy start to the holiday, sunshine returned by afternoon and temperatures jumped nicely into the upper 70s and even some low 80s. It was a big improvement over Saturday.

A couple of scattered showers are possible Sunday night, but most areas will remain dry.
A couple of scattered showers are possible Sunday night, but most areas will remain dry.
Skies will be partly clear overnight and it'll be a bit milder, too, with upper 50s in the suburbs and mid-60s around New York City, so it won't be a bad night for keeping celebrations going in the yard.

Monday will be a bit warmer and a little bit more humid as well, so it'll feel more like early July is supposed to, with highs in the lower 80s away from the shores.
Monday will be a bit warmer and a little bit more humid as well, so it’ll feel more like early July is supposed to, with highs in the lower 80s away from the shores.
Temps will soar to the low 90s by midweek with higher humidity, feeling every bit like early July.
Have a great night!