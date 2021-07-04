NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Coney Island is open for business this Fourth of July.
There’s plenty for the entire family to enjoy, from the hot dog eating contest to the beach, boardwalk and fireworks, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Sunday.
Fireworks are back on Coney Island after last summer was pretty much a bust. They’ll light up the boardwalk around 10 p.m.
Plus, Joey Chestnut will attempt to defend his title at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
He’ll also be defending his world record of eating 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.
Last year’s event was held without an audience because of COVID-19. But the crowd is back in 2021.
Tonight’s big show, the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show, is back and bigger than ever.
Last year, the show was scaled back because of the pandemic.
This year, 65,000 pyrotechnic shells will explode over the East River at Midtown starting around 9:25 p.m.
The show will pay tribute to first responders and health care heroes.
