NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Normal operations have resumed at John F. Kennedy International Airport following a water leak that caused some arriving flights to be delayed Saturday.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a water leak was reported in the ceiling of the main air traffic control tower Saturday evening, forcing controllers to operate from a secondary control tower.
The FAA slowed departures and arrivals while repairs were completed.
According to the FAA, controllers were able to return to the original tower and resume normal operations just after 7 p.m.
JFK controllers are returning to the primary control tower following an earlier water leak. The airport remains open, however as a result of this, coupled with regional weather conditions, customers may experience residual delays . Contact your airline for your flight's status.
In a tweet, the airport said residual delays are possible.
It’s still unclear what caused the water leak.