CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:FAA, Federal Aviation Administration, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Normal operations have resumed at John F. Kennedy International Airport following a water leak that caused some arriving flights to be delayed Saturday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a water leak was reported in the ceiling of the main air traffic control tower Saturday evening, forcing controllers to operate from a secondary control tower.

READ MORE: Fourth Of July Traditions Return To Coney Island, City Gearing Up For Long-Awaited Fireworks Shows

The FAA slowed departures and arrivals while repairs were completed.

According to the FAA, controllers were able to return to the original tower and resume normal operations just after 7 p.m.

In a tweet, the airport said residual delays are possible.

MORE NEWS: Man Wanted For Ripping Down Brooklyn Business's Pride Flag

It’s still unclear what caused the water leak.

CBSNewYork Team