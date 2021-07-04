NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An act of apparent anti-gay vandalism was caught on camera in Brooklyn.
Police are looking for the man who ripped down a pride flag that was hanging outside a business on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.
After he threw the flag to the ground, the suspect fled the scene on a scooter.
It happened around 6 p.m. back on June 21, but police just released surveillance video of the incident.
The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.