NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tourist was attacked and slashed near Times Square on Saturday.
Police have released surveillance video of the suspect.
The attack happened early in the morning as the woman returned to her hotel.
Sources said the man allegedly "cat-called" the victim as she walked with a friend on West 46th Street. He then pulled out a sharp object, and slashed her across her chest and right hand.
The suspect then fled the scene.
The woman refused medical help, but was treated later at an urgent care.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.