By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’ll be a nice finish to the extended holiday weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, right where we should be for early July. It’s a little muggy today, but overall, the humidity will stay in check.

We can’t completely rule out an isolated shower, but much like yesterday, they would be very spotty and brief.

Tonight is partly to mostly clear with temps dropping to the low 70s in the city and 60s in the suburbs. There may be some patchy fog developing late in some spots.

The heat and humidity return in full force for Tuesday and Wednesday.

It won’t be quite as hot as last week, but it’ll sure feel like it. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 90s, feeling like 100 degrees during peak heating.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow. Along with the heat, scattered thunderstorm chances return as well, mainly in the late afternoon and early evening.

We’re not expecting an official heat wave this time around as temps drop back down to the 80s by Thursday.